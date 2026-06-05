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AZERTAC commemorates martyred journalist Maharram Ibrahimov

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

A commemoration ceremony dedicated to martyred journalist Maharram Ibrahimov was held at the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC).

The event featured screenings of music videos for “Bir Məhərrəm yarası var ürəyimin”, written by Sevda Asgarova, and “Salam, alın yazısı”, authored by Elshad Barat. Additionally, the book “The Eternal Song of a Journalist’s Life”, dedicated to the memory of Maharram Ibrahimov, was presented.

Prior to the ceremony, participants gathered at the memorial corner dedicated to Maharram Ibrahimov in the AZERTAC administrative building, where they laid flowers before his bas-relief and honored his memory. The event commenced with a minute of silence in remembrance of the martyred journalist and all martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Vugar Aliyev spoke about the short yet honorable life of Maharram Ibrahimov, describing him as both a professional journalist and a dedicated citizen:

“Maharram Ibrahimov was always distinguished within the AZERTAC family for his dedication, high sense of responsibility, and noble human qualities. He was martyred while reporting on the realities of the liberated territories, demonstrating great courage and professionalism in the most challenging assignments. His sacrifice left an indelible mark on national journalism, and his memory will live on in our hearts.”

Vugar Aliyev shared that when he first heard the devastating news, he could hardly believe it. Hoping it was not true, he immediately called Maharram’s phone, but the reality was heartbreaking. He noted that brave individuals like Maharram leave a lasting legacy through their sacrifice and expressed his belief that his children will always be proud of him. The Chairman added that his ultimate hope is for lasting peace, so that future generations never have to experience war.

Daghbeyi Ismayilov, AZERTAC Deputy Chairman of the Board, also commemorated Ibrahimov, highlighting his dedication and courage. He noted that although Ibrahimov is no longer physically present, his spirit lives on. He emphasized that Maharram left a lasting mark through his work in the liberated territories and was widely known for his bravery. Speaking as the father of a martyr himself, Ismayilov expressed deep pride and shared grief for both his own son and Maharram.

During the ceremony, Member of Parliament (MP) Rizvan Nabiyev spoke about the nature of journalism, describing it as a difficult and dangerous yet deeply honorable profession. He noted that journalists in conflict zones fulfill their duty of reporting the truth with great responsibility, though many lose their lives in the process. He stressed that the sacrifice of journalists like Maharram Ibrahimov will never be forgotten and will remain a source of pride and inspiration for the profession. MP Nabiyev added that the book “The Eternal Song of a Journalist’s Life” serves as a chronicle of both Ibrahimov’s life and the heroism of Azerbaijani journalists serving their homeland.

Asgar Ibrahimov, brother of the martyred journalist, thanked the organizers and AZERTAC for honoring his brother’s memory. He noted that the book reflects Maharram’s work as a military journalist—including his reports on war crimes and post-war events—utilizing AZERTAC materials and photographs.

In conclusion, Sevda Asgarova, sister of the martyred journalist and lyricist of “Bir Məhərrəm yarası var ürəyimin”, expressed pride in her brother and his work at AZERTAC. She wished success to all media professionals, thanked everyone for honoring Maharram’s memory, and stated that martyrs never truly die as long as they are remembered.

On June 4, 2021, at around 11:00 AM, a vehicle carrying media representatives on duty in the liberated Kalbajar district struck an anti-tank mine near Susuzlug village. The explosion of the mine, planted by Armenian military forces, killed AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov, AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, and Arif Aliyev, the deputy local representative of the Kalbajar District Executive Authority.

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