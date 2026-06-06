Foreign Ministry: Consular assistance being provided to Azerbaijani citizens injured in Sea of Azov drone attack

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

Following reports of deaths and injuries among Azerbaijani citizens resulting from a drone attack on cargo ships in the Sea of Azov on June 5, employees of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation immediately departed for the area, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

Employees of the Embassy's Consular Section are currently in the city of Yeysk, providing necessary consular assistance to the injured and rescued Azerbaijani citizens. The condition of the injured is reported as stable, and several of them are expected to be discharged from the hospital shortly.

Within the framework of the ongoing search and rescue operations, the identification of the deceased by the relevant authorities of the Russian Federation and other necessary procedures are continuing.

At the same time, necessary steps are being taken to complete documentation procedures for the rescued Azerbaijani citizens, provide them with emergency return certificates, and organize their repatriation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is keeping the matter under special control and maintaining close coordination with the relevant authorities. Additional information regarding the identities of the deceased and the repatriation of their remains to our country will be provided to the public," the ministry added.