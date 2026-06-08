Hakan Fidan: Türkiye-Armenia rapprochement continues in close coordination with Azerbaijan

Istanbul, June 8, AZERTAC

"Our greatest desire is for our region to be characterized not by conflicts, but by development projects, and not by division, but by shared prosperity initiatives. We see the most hopeful manifestation of this vision today in the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The political will demonstrated by the parties has opened a real window of opportunity for our region," said Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan in a press statement following the 10th trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia held in Istanbul.

"We support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We also desire the resolution of Azerbaijan's legitimate concerns and the signing of the peace agreement without delay. Rapprochement we are pursuing with Armenia also continues in close coordination with Azerbaijan. Significant progress has been achieved in this direction over the past four years," the Minister noted.

He emphasized that determined efforts are underway to build on this positive period, which serves the shared interests of the entire region.

Gunel Karatepe

Special Correspondent