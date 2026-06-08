Azerbaijan's table tennis player claims bronze at WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg 2026
Baku, June 8, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade won a bronze medal at the WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Helsingborg, Sweden.
Guluzade advanced to the knockout stage as the group leader after defeating representatives of Sweden and France. He then overcame opponents from Israel and Luxembourg to reach the semifinals.
In the semifinal, Guluzade was defeated by a French player and finished the competition in third place, earning the bronze medal.
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