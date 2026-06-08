Starmer preparing to announce social media restrictions for children

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to announce a crackdown on children's access to social media within days, according to BBC.

A speech from the prime minister which will include a new policy on social media is planned for next week.

Next week is already a crucial week for Sir Keir, who will spend several days at the annual G7 summit of world leaders in France, while the Makerfield by-election in which Andy Burnham is Labour's candidate is taking place on Thursday.

In recent weeks, government ministers have examined a variety of options for restrictions, including a blanket ban on under-16s accessing social media, as has been introduced in Australia.

There have also been discussions about exempting elements of social media deemed less harmful.

The prime minister was previously resistant to restrictions on children's access to social media.

But under pressure from the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, as well as dozens of Labour MPs, the government launched a public consultation on a ban in March.

When the consultation closed last month, Sir Keir vowed to take "decisive" measures which he promised would be a "game-changer".