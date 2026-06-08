Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus sign Cooperation Program for 2027–2028

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

Kyrgyzstan and Cyprus have agreed to take bilateral cooperation to a new level, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev told during a meeting with Cypriot Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kombos, Kabar reported.

According to him, the current state of Kyrgyz-Cypriot cooperation, as well as issues of deepening cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres, were discussed at the meeting.

"We agreed to take active measures for the comprehensive development of bilateral relations." "We will continue our joint work to intensify political dialogue and expand the legal framework. We also agreed to strengthen trade and economic cooperation, prioritizing tourism, energy, and investment. Furthermore, the two countries signed an Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion. I am confident that this document will create favorable conditions for the development of investment and economic ties between our parties," Kulubaev said.

The minister noted that expanding educational and cultural ties was also raised during the talks. Kyrgyzstan invited Cyprus to participate in the second Global Mountain Summit, which will be held in Bishkek.

The parties also exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agendas, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution of any disputes based on international law and the UN Charter.

Following the meeting, the Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Cyprus signed a Cooperation Program for 2027–2028.

Konstantinos Kombos arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit yesterday. Today, he held an expanded meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.