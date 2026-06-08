Uzbekistan and Pakistan discuss expanding industrial and investment cooperation

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtayev met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, according to Uza.uz

During the talks, the parties discussed practical steps to expand bilateral cooperation in industry, investment, trade, logistics, energy, geology, and pharmaceuticals. Particular attention was given to implementing joint investment and production projects, increasing mutual trade turnover, and strengthening business ties between the entrepreneurial circles of the two countries.

Haroon Akhtar Khan noted that the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan, held in February of this year, was an important historic event in relations between the two countries.

“The vision, strategic thinking, and high political wisdom of the Leader of Uzbekistan made a deep impression on me”, he said. “We also highly appreciate the consistent implementation of large-scale reforms under the leadership of the head of your state, aimed at modernizing the economy, ensuring sustainable economic growth, improving the well-being of the population, and strengthening regional cooperation. Uzbekistan’s rich experience in these areas is also important for Pakistan”.

The parties exchanged detailed views on accelerating the implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, expanding contacts between the business communities of the two countries, and launching new joint investment and industrial projects.

In addition, opportunities to import live livestock from Pakistan to Uzbekistan were considered. The parties emphasized that cooperation in this area would help ensure food security in both countries and strengthen agricultural ties.

Issues related to the participation of a high-level Pakistani delegation in the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum, to be held June 16-18 in Tashkent, were also considered.

According to Alisher Tukhtayev, the consistent implementation of the agreements reached will help elevate the economic partnership between Uzbekistan and Pakistan to a qualitatively new level.