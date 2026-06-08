Vietnamese delegation embarks on working visit to Azerbaijan

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

A Vietnamese delegation led by Nguyen Huy Tien, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam, arrived in Baku on a working visit.

As part of the visit, Nguyen Huy Tien paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, by laying a wreath at his grave in the Alley of Honors. He also honored the memory of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, distinguished statesman Aziz Aliyev, and Professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

The delegation subsequently visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, laying flowers at their graves.

During a meeting with Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, the sides highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations achieved through the consistent efforts of the leadership of both countries.

The parties noted that the foundations of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam were laid during the 1959 visit of Vietnam's first President, Ho Chi Minh, to Azerbaijan. They particularly emphasized the significance of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's historic visit to Vietnam in 1983, when he served as First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers, in advancing bilateral ties. It was also noted that thousands of Vietnamese students received higher education in Azerbaijan during the Soviet period.

The sides stressed that following the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, bilateral relations have continued to develop dynamically under the successful policies pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. They noted that the President's state visit to Vietnam in 2014, as well as the 2025 state visit to Azerbaijan by To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, made significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and elevating cooperation to a higher level of mutual trust.

The participants also recalled the 2025 working visit to Hanoi by the Azerbaijani delegation headed by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev. They noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the prosecutorial authorities of the two countries during that visit had significantly enhanced legal cooperation and expanded opportunities for the exchange of professional experience.

To further strengthen legal cooperation and deepen existing ties, the sides signed a Cooperation Program covering various areas of prosecutorial activity, including asset recovery and environmental protection.

In addition, a draft Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam has been prepared and is currently undergoing the necessary domestic procedures.

Expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality, Nguyen Huy Tien stated that his office attaches great importance to developing relations with Azerbaijan and voiced confidence that inter-agency cooperation would continue to expand.

The meeting featured a productive exchange of views on cooperation in combating crime, with both sides agreeing to maintain close coordination in extradition matters, mutual legal assistance, and the professional training of prosecutors.

Following the meeting, the Vietnamese delegation toured the History Museum of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.