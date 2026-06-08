Reuters: Central African Republic to accept third-country deportees from US

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

Central African Republic has agreed to take in migrants from other countries deported by the United States, two sources with knowledge of the ‌matter said, the latest example of the Trump administration striking deals with African states to accelerate removals, Reuters reported.

Washington has sent so-called third-country deportees to African countries including Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea, under opaque deals that Senate Democrats say have cost tens of millions of dollars.