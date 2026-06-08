Azerbaijan, Denmark explore prospects for economic cooperation

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, met with Ole Toft, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Azerbaijan, and Sule Erdim Ersoy, General Manager of "Novo Nordisk Azerbaijan" pharmaceutical company.

The discussions highlighted the priority areas on the bilateral economic cooperation agenda and the potential for diversifying business ties.

The sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's favorable investment climate, the development of the private sector, and measures taken to expand cooperation with international companies.

The meeting also covered the operations of Novo Nordisk Azerbaijan, joint initiatives in the health sector, and opportunities for collaboration in public-private partnerships.

During the talks, the sides emphasized the importance of implementing joint projects and integrating advanced international practices in this regard.