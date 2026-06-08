Marina Dinevi retains Blue Flag status as Bulgaria's only award-winning Marina

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

Marina Dinevi is one of the longest-standing holders of the prestigious Blue Flag eco-label and remains the only marina in Bulgaria to receive this international distinction for its high environmental and safety standards, Dinevi Group CEO Krasimira Vladimirova-Nikolova told BTA on Saturday.

She emphasized that the marina continuously enhances its services while maintaining strict Blue Flag requirements, pointing out that safety is a key priority, supported by a well-trained team managing vessel navigation and berthing operations.

Environmental management is equally important, Nikolova stressed, noting thar water quality is closely monitored, and boat owners are regularly informed about environmental rules to prevent pollution. The marina has upgraded its underwater infrastructure and installed new filtration systems to meet strict water-quality standards, she recalled.

Clearly marked facilities are available for the disposal and recycling of hazardous waste, oils, batteries, and other ship-generated waste. Information boards educate visitors about local ecosystems, protected areas, and environmentally responsible behavior.

Four of Bulgaria's 32 Blue Flag-certified beaches and marinas belong to the Dinevi Group.

Blue Flag is a voluntary certification programme of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), an international organization with members from over 80 countries. It has operated for nearly 40 years, annually evaluating and certifying beaches, marinas, and tourism vessels. Currently, around 5,200 sites worldwide participate in the programme, including Bulgarian beaches and marinas.

BTA will present all 32 Bulgarian beaches and ports awarded with the Blue Flag in 2026 by the international jury of the Copenhagen Programme. The first Blue Flag in Bulgaria was raised on Sunny Beach on July 4, 1995.