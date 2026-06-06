Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 6, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan joins “AI Leaders 2026” program in Kazakhstan
Baku Boulevard hosting festival of classic and racing automobiles
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirms Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan
Ganja hosting event marking 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan–EU cooperation
Foreign Ministry: Consular assistance being provided to Azerbaijani citizens injured in Sea of Azov drone attack
Azerbaijan widely represented at Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry announces number of dead and injured in Sea of Azov drone attacks
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Azerbaijan`s Independence Day and Culture Days marked in Turkmenistan
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Iran's football team granted visas to enter US for World Cup, officials say
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Azeri Light sells for $99
- 06.06.2026 [10:23]
"Pearls of Azerbaijan's National Heritage" exhibition opens in Turkmenistan
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US led over 100 vessels via Strait of Hormuz in May — NYT
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Azerbaijani artist’s works on display at Edirne Biennial
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Two Amur tiger cubs born at Baku Zoo
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'World-first' vaccine designed by artificial intelligence
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- 05.06.2026 [20:25]
Azerbaijan hosts World Environment Day
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Azerbaijani, Hungarian central banks ink Memorandum of Understanding
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From António José Seguro, President of the Portuguese Republic
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One of key stages of Iron Plant Project completed
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Ashgabat welcomes Days of Azerbaijani Culture
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American expert: U.S.-Azerbaijan relations change and evolve
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UN Secretary General: Harming health, destroying homes and deepening hunger
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Wind from Milky Way's supermassive black hole is finally discovered
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From Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait
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Minister: Caspian Sea level decline remains a key environmental priority
- 05.06.2026 [16:45]
Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council may be established
- 05.06.2026 [16:40]
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- 05.06.2026 [16:28]
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Minister pays visit to Türkiye
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From Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia
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PIA to resume Islamabad-Beijing flights from July 3
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China launches two groups of internet satellites within 24 hours
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Azerpost issues postage stamp to mark World Environment Day
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Aging population triggers demand for 'senior toys'
- 05.06.2026 [15:44]
Global meat supply quadrupled since 1961: Report
- 05.06.2026 [15:43]
'World-first' vaccine designed by artificial intelligence
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Address on the occasion of the World Environment Day 2026
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- 05.06.2026 [12:00]
Japan seeks to replace up to 5 nuclear reactors by 2040s, 14 by 2050s
- 05.06.2026 [11:37]
Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes take two medals in Rome
- 05.06.2026 [11:33]
® AccessBank completes first independent energy audit of a client project
- 05.06.2026 [11:26]
Scientists trace 14,000 km journey of ocean waves from Antarctica to Alaska
- 05.06.2026 [11:24]
Gold and silver prices fall on global markets
- 05.06.2026 [11:22]
American journalist pleads guilty to acting as unregistered agent for China
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Oil prices fluctuate on global markets
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Azeri Light sells for $100
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Azerbaijan's national minifootball team crowned European champion
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