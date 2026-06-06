Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan joins “AI Leaders 2026” program in Kazakhstan

Baku Boulevard hosting festival of classic and racing automobiles

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirms Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan

Ganja hosting event marking 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan–EU cooperation

Foreign Ministry: Consular assistance being provided to Azerbaijani citizens injured in Sea of Azov drone attack

Azerbaijan widely represented at Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry announces number of dead and injured in Sea of Azov drone attacks