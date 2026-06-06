Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry announces number of dead and injured in Sea of Azov drone attacks

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

The number and identities of the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan killed and injured as a result of the June 5 drone attacks on the cargo ships Natra and Zircon in the Sea of Azov have been clarified. According to updated information, out of a total of 25 Azerbaijani citizens involved, four were injured and four are reported deceased. Another individual, who was initially declared deceased, was determined to be a Russian citizen rather than an Azerbaijani citizen or of Azerbaijani descent, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

The bodies of two deceased Azerbaijani citizens, Rajab Ahadov (born in 1976) and Mahammad Aliyev (born in 1997), have been recovered, and measures are underway to repatriate their remains to the country. Meanwhile, the vessel Zircon, where the other two citizens reported deceased were stationed as part of the crew, is currently being held at the site of the strike due to a potential risk of explosion. Russian rescue teams are implementing security measures to tow the ship to the port. Precise information regarding the fate of these two remaining citizens will only be confirmed once search operations are concluded.

Of the injured individuals admitted to the Yeysk City Hospital, Samid Ibadzade (born in 1998) and Rashad Madatkhanov have already been discharged. The condition of Emin Valehov (born in 2002) and Namiq Jafarli (born in 1999) remains stable, and they are expected to be discharged upon completion of their medical treatment.

"Employees of our Embassy in Russia are on-site, and all necessary measures are being taken to provide support to our citizens. All individuals involved have been accommodated in a hotel in the city of Yeysk and are in regular contact with their families. For citizens who intend to return home but lost their documentation in the incident, relevant emergency return certificates have been issued. We once again express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased," the ministry stated.