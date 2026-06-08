New AIR analysis explores Azerbaijan’s status as a middle power

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

A new analysis examining Azerbaijan’s growing role as a middle power in the international relations system has been published.

The study, authored by Sultan Zahidov, Leading Advisor at the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), analyzes Azerbaijan’s influence on regional and global politics through the lens of the “middle power” concept.

Referring to remarks made by President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting he chaired on May 25, 2026, the author emphasized that the President’s statement once again underscored the importance of factually and conceptually substantiating Azerbaijan’s emergence as a middle power.

The study notes that the topic is one of the key areas of research at the AIR Center, which has produced and published a number of analytical reports on the subject. The Winter 2024 issue of the journal Caucasus Strategic Perspectives was also dedicated to this theme.

The analysis examines theoretical approaches to the concept of middle powers and offers a generalized definition. It notes that while traditional perspectives largely defined middle powers through material indicators such as territory, population, economic strength, and military capability, contemporary approaches place greater emphasis on international engagement, participation in multilateral institutions, involvement in conflict resolution, diplomatic influence, and geostrategic position. The author argues that Azerbaijan’s foreign policy initiatives in recent years indicate that the country has increasingly positioned itself as a middle power.

The study further notes that the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty has reinforced the country’s regional leadership potential amid the new geopolitical realities of the South Caucasus. Its peace agenda, participation in normalization efforts with Armenia, and regional cooperation initiatives are cited as key factors contributing to its growing diplomatic influence.

Sultan Zahidov also emphasized that Azerbaijan’s role as a platform for international dialogue and mediation has further strengthened its profile as a middle power. Hosting meetings between NATO and Russian representatives, as well as facilitating contacts aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East, has enhanced the country’s reputation as a reliable and neutral partner.

According to the study, Azerbaijan’s expanding international engagement, active role in multilateral diplomacy, contributions to regional stability, and participation in global cooperation initiatives continue to strengthen its position as a middle power.