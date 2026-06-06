Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss expanding cooperation through cultural platforms

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Both sides highlighted culture’s role in reinforcing the longstanding friendship and brotherhood between the two nations.

The sides highlighted the importance of further enhancing cooperation between cultural institutions, museums, libraries, creative groups, and specialized educational entities.

It was noted that the Cultural Days of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan contribute significantly to fostering cultural ties and mutual understanding between the two nations. The program features Azerbaijani film screenings, lectures on the country’s literary and artistic heritage, and a range of exhibitions.

The parties stressed the importance of joint cultural projects and stronger ties between artists, and discussed expanding cooperation through international platforms to deepen Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan cultural and humanitarian partnership.

The sides reiterated their interest in the continued successful development of bilateral relations and expressed confidence that constructive dialogue would be sustained in the interests of the two peoples.