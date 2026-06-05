Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council may be established

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), met with a delegation led by Michael Harms, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy.

During the meeting, Yusif Abdullayev highlighted Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate, strategic regional connectivity, and transport and logistics potential.

The sides hailed the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijani and German companies in the fields of green energy, industry, and technology transfer.

In this context, they discussed the possibility of establishing an Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council. The sides noted that such a platform could facilitate continuous dialogue between entrepreneurs from the two countries, promote the exchange of information, and support the implementation of joint initiatives.

The German side was also invited to participate in the Private Sector Forum, to be held in Baku on June 16–19 as part of the 51st Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group, as well as the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, scheduled for September 25–26. These events are expected to provide opportunities to showcase Azerbaijan’s investment potential and further strengthen Azerbaijani-German business cooperation.