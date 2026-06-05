The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ENVIRONMENT

UN-Habitat Executive Director: Our cities must evolve in harmony with natural systems

UN-Habitat Executive Director: Our cities must evolve in harmony with natural systems

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan stands at the crossroads of some of the most important global conversations on urban development, environment, and climate action. Azerbaijan, which hosted milestones such as COP29 and the World Economic Forum to this year's World Environment Day global celebrations, will be later welcoming an official UNFCCC climate week,” Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), said in a video address to the participants of the international event marking the World Environment Day 2026.

“At the World Economic Forum, the Baku Continuity Coalition brought together COP preferences, creating a critical platform to advance an integrated approach that bridges the urban and climate agendas and strengthens alignment between the Paris Agreement and the New Urban Agenda, demonstrating how serious the Government of Azerbaijan takes connecting global agendas.

The Baku Continuity Coalition from the World Economic Forum reminds us that our cities must evolve in harmony with the natural systems that sustain life. Equally, the World Environment Day’s theme “Inspired by nature. For climate. For Our Future,” she noted.

“The Baku Call to Action underscores housing as a cornerstone of sustainable urban development, calling for a decisive shift toward inclusive, affordable and climate resilient homes for all. It calls for a renewed commitment to nature-based solutions, restoring ecosystems, designing greener urban spaces, and strengthening resilience so that human settlements not only reduce their environmental footprint, but actively build communities' resilience. By aligning urban development with the wisdom of nature, we can transform our cities into drivers of climate action and inclusive prosperity, ensuring a sustainable and hopeful future for generations to come,” the UN-Habitat Executive Director emphasized.

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