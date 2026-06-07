Parliamentary elections underway in Armenia

Tbilisi, June 7, AZERTAC

Elections for the ninth-convocation parliament are taking place in Armenia today. Polling stations have opened nationwide, and voting is currently underway.

Citizens can cast their ballots until 20:00 Yerevan time. Voting from abroad is not permitted. Starting at 12:00, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia will release updated voter turnout figures every three hours.

The CEC is scheduled to begin publishing initial voting data around 23:00, starting with the smallest and most remote rural polling stations; however, these early numbers will not reflect the overall national outcome. Comprehensive results from major urban centers, including the capital city of Yerevan - where roughly one-third of the country's electorate resides - are expected to arrive between 02:00 and 03:00. The electronic vote count is projected to conclude by 08:00 on the morning of June 8.

The Armenian parliament is elected under a fully proportional electoral system, meaning votes are cast exclusively for party lists. A total of 18 political entities are contesting seats in the ninth-convocation parliament, consisting of 16 individual political parties and 2 electoral blocs.

The electoral threshold required to enter parliament is set at 4 percent for individual parties and 8 percent for alliances and blocs. When finalizing the election outcomes, invalid or intentionally defaced ballots will not be factored into the calculations; the percentage of votes secured by each political force is determined solely based on the total number of valid ballots cast.