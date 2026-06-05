COP30 President: Our goal is to achieve tangible outcomes
Baku, June 5, AZERTAC
This is a pivotal moment and excellent opportunity for all of us to unite around this critical issue. Our goal is to ensure that the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), COP29, and COP30 deliver tangible outcomes, COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago said in a video message addressed to the participants of the international event marking the World Environment Day held in Baku.
The COP30 President underlined that COP30 represents a pivotal milestone, marking the transition into a true stage of implementation. He also thanked for the organization of the event and for the meaningful discussions during the event, expressing his confidence ahead of the upcoming meeting and their shared commitment to their vital fight.
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