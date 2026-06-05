Baku and Abu Dhabi are shaping a new agenda for bilateral cooperation, says UAE political scientist

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

Relations between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan are becoming increasingly strategic and institutionalized, covering a wide range of areas – from economics and security to technology and education, UAE political scientist Salem Alketbi said in the latest episode of the "Azerbaijan and the World" program broadcast on the AZERTAC website.

According to him, the second meeting of the Cooperation Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, held in Baku in April 2026, was an important confirmation of this trend.

The expert noted that the parties are consistently developing sustainable mechanisms for long-term cooperation and implementing specific projects within the framework of a joint roadmap for 2025-2029.

He emphasized that cooperation between the two countries has long since gone beyond traditional diplomacy and is becoming increasingly comprehensive.

According to the political scientist, Azerbaijan and the UAE are becoming important partners not only in a bilateral format, but also in the context of broader processes in the Middle East and the South Caucasus.