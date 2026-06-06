Ashgabat hosts gala concert marking Azerbaijan`s Culture Days

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

As part of the ongoing Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Turkmenistan, a gala concert featuring Azerbaijani artists was held at the Mukam's Palace of State Cultural Centre of Turkmenistan.

Prior to the concert, participants viewed the photo exhibition “Garabagh – Memory of National Heritage,” organized by the Azerbaijan Photographers Union in the foyer.

The exhibition displayed the destruction of monuments and infrastructure during the 30-year occupation and in areas liberated in 2020 and 2023, as well as Azerbaijan’s restoration efforts. A gala concert followed at the Mukam`s Palace, attended by high-level officials and cultural figures from both countries.

Bahar Seyidova, Deputy Chairperson of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, highlighted the deep historical ties and the importance of culture in Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations and wished success to Azerbaijani artists.

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli thanked the host country for its hospitality, noting the steady growth of bilateral cooperation, with mutual Culture Days strengthening ties.

The concert continued with performances by prominent Azerbaijani artists, including Azer Zeynalov, Teyyub Aslanov, Gulyaz and Gulyanag Mammadova, Faig Aghayev, Gulustan Aliyeva, and several soloists.

Music and dance performances were presented by the Fikret Amirov State Folk Instruments Orchestra, the Gara Garayev Chamber Orchestra, the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, and the “Savalan” group, while Turkmen folk songs were also featured in the program.