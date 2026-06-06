The Azerbaijan State News Agency

CULTURE

Ashgabat hosts gala concert marking Azerbaijan`s Culture Days

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

As part of the ongoing Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Turkmenistan, a gala concert featuring Azerbaijani artists was held at the Mukam's Palace of State Cultural Centre of Turkmenistan.

Prior to the concert, participants viewed the photo exhibition “Garabagh – Memory of National Heritage,” organized by the Azerbaijan Photographers Union in the foyer.

The exhibition displayed the destruction of monuments and infrastructure during the 30-year occupation and in areas liberated in 2020 and 2023, as well as Azerbaijan’s restoration efforts. A gala concert followed at the Mukam`s Palace, attended by high-level officials and cultural figures from both countries.

Bahar Seyidova, Deputy Chairperson of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, highlighted the deep historical ties and the importance of culture in Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations and wished success to Azerbaijani artists.

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli thanked the host country for its hospitality, noting the steady growth of bilateral cooperation, with mutual Culture Days strengthening ties.

The concert continued with performances by prominent Azerbaijani artists, including Azer Zeynalov, Teyyub Aslanov, Gulyaz and Gulyanag Mammadova, Faig Aghayev, Gulustan Aliyeva, and several soloists.

Music and dance performances were presented by the Fikret Amirov State Folk Instruments Orchestra, the Gara Garayev Chamber Orchestra, the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, and the “Savalan” group, while Turkmen folk songs were also featured in the program.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Chinese students promote Azerbaijani culture at “Culture of the World`s Peoples” festival
  • 06.06.2026 [16:36]

Chinese students promote Azerbaijani culture at “Culture of the World`s Peoples” festival

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss expanding cooperation through cultural platforms
  • 06.06.2026 [15:18]

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss expanding cooperation through cultural platforms

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirms Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan
  • 06.06.2026 [13:23]

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirms Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan

Ashgabat hosts event marking 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani
  • 06.06.2026 [12:31]

Ashgabat hosts event marking 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani

Azerbaijan`s Independence Day and Culture Days marked in Turkmenistan
  • 06.06.2026 [11:51]

Azerbaijan`s Independence Day and Culture Days marked in Turkmenistan

"Pearls of Azerbaijan's National Heritage" exhibition opens in Turkmenistan
  • 06.06.2026 [10:15]

"Pearls of Azerbaijan's National Heritage" exhibition opens in Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan's “Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve” inscribed on UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves
  • 06.06.2026 [09:56]

Azerbaijan's “Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve” inscribed on UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves

Solo exhibition Catharsis by Elchin Shamilli opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
  • 06.06.2026 [01:00]

Solo exhibition Catharsis by Elchin Shamilli opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

Azerbaijani artist’s works on display at Edirne Biennial
  • 05.06.2026 [23:32]

Azerbaijani artist’s works on display at Edirne Biennial

Ganja hosting event marking 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan–EU cooperation

  • [16:57]

Chinese students promote Azerbaijani culture at “Culture of the World`s Peoples” festival

  • [16:36]

Austrian–Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce President honored for strengthening bilateral ties and diaspora support

  • [16:20]

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss expanding cooperation through cultural platforms

  • [15:18]

Azerbaijan joins “AI Leaders 2026” program in Kazakhstan

  • [14:13]

Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority says air traffic resumed after temporary closure due to Iranian attacks

  • [13:55]

Baku Boulevard hosting festival of classic and racing automobiles

  • [13:40]

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirms Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan

  • [13:23]

Ashgabat hosts gala concert marking Azerbaijan`s Culture Days

  • [12:42]

Ashgabat hosts event marking 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani

  • [12:31]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

Azerbaijan`s Independence Day and Culture Days marked in Turkmenistan

  • [11:51]

To His Majesty Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden

  • [11:08]

Iran's football team granted visas to enter US for World Cup, officials say

  • [10:29]

Azeri Light sells for $99

  • [10:23]

"Pearls of Azerbaijan's National Heritage" exhibition opens in Turkmenistan

  • [10:15]

Azerbaijan's “Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve” inscribed on UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves

  • [09:56]

Turkish competition body launches probe, interim measure against Meta over AI practices

  • [09:42]

Mangrove forests are healing after decades of human destruction

  • [09:33]

US led over 100 vessels via Strait of Hormuz in May — NYT

  • [09:28]

Solo exhibition Catharsis by Elchin Shamilli opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • [01:00]

Ambassador: Azerbaijan demonstrates its commitment to regional cooperation through tangible steps

  • [00:51]

Chinese companies informed about Azerbaijan’s economic development and business environment

  • 05.06.2026 [23:57]

Romanian publication: Türkiye suggests developing an electricity corridor modelled after TANAP

  • 05.06.2026 [23:44]

Azerbaijani artist’s works on display at Edirne Biennial

  • 05.06.2026 [23:32]

Bulgaria has fourth-highest Q1 GDP growth in EU

  • 05.06.2026 [21:33]

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency releases statement on disinformation allegations about Azerbaijan

  • 05.06.2026 [21:18]

Two Amur tiger cubs born at Baku Zoo

  • 05.06.2026 [21:07]

'World-first' vaccine designed by artificial intelligence

  • 05.06.2026 [20:53]

Baku hosts Second Meeting of Council of Central (National) Banks of OTS Member States

  • 05.06.2026 [20:51]

Baku hosts discussions on causes of Caspian Sea level variations and opportunities for strengthening regional cooperation

  • 05.06.2026 [20:35]

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, “Young beekeeper” project successfully implemented in Yevlakh district

  • 05.06.2026 [20:34]

Azerbaijani rower to compete at 2026 Paddle Europe Sprint Championships

  • 05.06.2026 [20:25]

Azerbaijan hosts World Environment Day

  • 05.06.2026 [20:22]

Top stories update

  • 05.06.2026 [20:00]

Azerbaijani, Hungarian central banks ink Memorandum of Understanding

  • 05.06.2026 [19:24]

Statement of Milli Majlis Commission against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats regarding CNN’s deliberate information provocation

  • 05.06.2026 [19:09]

Hydrogen energy could be next stage of UAE-Azerbaijan energy partnership, says expert

  • 05.06.2026 [19:06]

From Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia

  • 05.06.2026 [18:50]

From António José Seguro, President of the Portuguese Republic

  • 05.06.2026 [18:44]

Expert: Renewable energy is becoming a key area of cooperation between UAE and Azerbaijan

  • 05.06.2026 [18:41]

UNEP: Azerbaijan continues efforts to restore populations of rare species, including bison and gazelles

  • 05.06.2026 [18:38]

Baku to host International Finance and Banking Summit 2026

  • 05.06.2026 [18:36]

AZERTAC commemorates martyred journalist Maharram Ibrahimov

  • 05.06.2026 [18:24]

Baku and Abu Dhabi are shaping a new agenda for bilateral cooperation, says UAE political scientist

  • 05.06.2026 [18:18]

One of key stages of Iron Plant Project completed

  • 05.06.2026 [18:09]

Ashgabat welcomes Days of Azerbaijani Culture

  • 05.06.2026 [18:01]

American expert: U.S.-Azerbaijan relations change and evolve

  • 05.06.2026 [17:56]

International Turkic Academy organizes scientific and cultural event in Istanbul

  • 05.06.2026 [17:55]

UN Secretary General: Harming health, destroying homes and deepening hunger

  • 05.06.2026 [17:45]

Wind from Milky Way's supermassive black hole is finally discovered

  • 05.06.2026 [17:31]

Azerbaijan and Georgia exchange experience in sustainable development of regions

  • 05.06.2026 [17:16]

COP30 President: Our goal is to achieve tangible outcomes

  • 05.06.2026 [17:15]

From Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait

  • 05.06.2026 [17:08]

Murat Kurum: As COP31 Presidency, we will closely monitor implementation of commitments undertaken at COP29

  • 05.06.2026 [16:52]

Minister: Caspian Sea level decline remains a key environmental priority

  • 05.06.2026 [16:45]

Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council may be established

  • 05.06.2026 [16:40]

Global food prices edge down 0.2% in May, cereal prices rise

  • 05.06.2026 [16:28]

Azerbaijan's Agriculture Minister pays visit to Türkiye

  • 05.06.2026 [16:25]

From Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia

  • 05.06.2026 [16:21]

UN-Habitat Executive Director: Our cities must evolve in harmony with natural systems

  • 05.06.2026 [16:20]

UAE, US deepen investment in key sectors

  • 05.06.2026 [16:19]

PIA to resume Islamabad-Beijing flights from July 3

  • 05.06.2026 [16:13]

China launches two groups of internet satellites within 24 hours

  • 05.06.2026 [16:09]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani minifootball team

  • 05.06.2026 [16:05]

President Ilham Aliyev allocates one million manats to Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation

  • 05.06.2026 [15:59]

Azerpost issues postage stamp to mark World Environment Day

  • 05.06.2026 [15:50]

Aging population triggers demand for 'senior toys'

  • 05.06.2026 [15:44]

Global meat supply quadrupled since 1961: Report

  • 05.06.2026 [15:43]

'World-first' vaccine designed by artificial intelligence

  • 05.06.2026 [15:42]

Official Baku: We expect CNN to refute this article containing unfounded allegations

  • 05.06.2026 [15:40]
"Azerbaijan and the World": Baku and Abu Dhabi take their strategic partnership to a new level VIDEO

"Azerbaijan and the World": Baku and Abu Dhabi take their strategic partnership to a new level VIDEO

From Nawaf Salam, President of the Council of Ministers of the Lebanese Republic

  • 05.06.2026 [15:19]

® Azercell and AWS develop a technology platform for training AI models in Azerbaijani language

  • 05.06.2026 [14:50]

MEDIA: CNN's allegations regarding Azerbaijan are gross information manipulation

  • 05.06.2026 [14:47]

Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan releases statement on drone Attack on ships carrying Azerbaijani citizens in the Sea of Azov

  • 05.06.2026 [14:11]
® BSC stand — Caspian International Oil and Gas Exhibition VIDEO

® BSC stand — Caspian International Oil and Gas Exhibition VIDEO

President: Clean environment and "green growth" target identified as one of five key national priorities

  • 05.06.2026 [13:29]

Address on the occasion of the World Environment Day 2026

  • 05.06.2026 [12:01]

Top stories update

  • 05.06.2026 [12:00]

Japan seeks to replace up to 5 nuclear reactors by 2040s, 14 by 2050s

  • 05.06.2026 [11:37]

Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes take two medals in Rome

  • 05.06.2026 [11:33]

® AccessBank completes first independent energy audit of a client project

  • 05.06.2026 [11:26]

Scientists trace 14,000 km journey of ocean waves from Antarctica to Alaska

  • 05.06.2026 [11:24]

Gold and silver prices fall on global markets

  • 05.06.2026 [11:22]

American journalist pleads guilty to acting as unregistered agent for China

  • 05.06.2026 [11:10]

Oil prices fluctuate on global markets

  • 05.06.2026 [10:57]

Azeri Light sells for $100

  • 05.06.2026 [10:29]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijan national team on European minifootball title

  • 05.06.2026 [10:27]

Azerbaijan's national minifootball team crowned European champion

  • 05.06.2026 [00:36]
President Vladimir Putin: Russia and Azerbaijan are negotiating in a number of specific areas, primarily in the energy sector VIDEO

President Vladimir Putin: Russia and Azerbaijan are negotiating in a number of specific areas, primarily in the energy sector VIDEO

Putin: There is nothing extraordinary about Yerevan's current foreign policy course

  • 04.06.2026 [22:57]
Russian President thanks President Ilham Aliyev for assistance in delivering humanitarian aid to Iran VIDEO

Russian President thanks President Ilham Aliyev for assistance in delivering humanitarian aid to Iran VIDEO

Vladimir Putin: Russia has always had and continues to maintain very good relations with Azerbaijan VIDEO

Vladimir Putin: Russia has always had and continues to maintain very good relations with Azerbaijan VIDEO

National Cybersecurity Forum held in Baku

  • 04.06.2026 [20:46]

Azerbaijan notifies ILO of its accession to another convention

  • 04.06.2026 [20:36]

Rising fuel costs strain Pentagon budget: Report

  • 04.06.2026 [20:23]

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran hold telephone conversation

  • 04.06.2026 [20:22]

Azerbaijan and World Bank highlight importance of joint projects

  • 04.06.2026 [20:12]

Top stories update

  • 04.06.2026 [20:00]