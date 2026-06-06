Azerbaijan joins “AI Leaders 2026” program in Kazakhstan

Astana, June 6, AZERTAC

The “AI Leaders 2026” program graduation ceremony was held at the Alem.AI, the International Center for Artificial Intelligence in Astana. The program is the largest AI leaders community in Central Eurasia.

The program was implemented with the support of Kazakhstan`s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, in partnership with Stanford HAI, the OpenAI Academy, and Silkroad Innovation Hub.

The program gathered over 800 executives and experts from more than 150 organizations across nine countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Qatar, the UAE, and Mongolia.

Over the eight-week course, participants completed more than 45 hours of training, including Stanford lectures, OpenAI Academy practical sessions, and industry seminars. More than 240 strategic sessions and 120 hours of individual mentoring were also held.

The initiative has become one of the flagship projects of the Year of Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan.

Elshan Rustamov