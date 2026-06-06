Türkiye’s Kars and Eskişehir Bar Associations delegates visiting Azerbaijan

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

Anar Baghirov, Chairman of the Presidium of the Bar Association of Azerbaijan, met with delegations headed by Necat Yağcı of the Kars Bar Association and Barış Günaydın of the Eskişehir Bar Association, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The guests first visited the Alley of Honor to pay tribute to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, by laying flowers at his grave.

They also visited the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery, followed by a visit to Victory Park in Baku.

During the meeting, Anar Baghirov noted that Azerbaijan–Türkiye fraternal relations have further strengthened, stressing that shared history and values support cooperation between legal institutions, while strategic partnership has positively advanced ties between bar associations.

Anar Baghirov recalled the Summit of Bar Associations of the Turkic World held two years ago in Ankara, jointly organized by the Union of Turkish Bar Associations and the Bar Association of Azerbaijan. He noted that the meeting was important for strengthening ties, expanding cooperation, and forming a common legal platform among Turkic states’ legal institutions. He also expressed confidence in the creation of a future Union of Bar Associations of Turkic States, which would elevate cooperation in the legal field to a new level.

Barış Günaydın, Head of the Eskişehir Bar Association, lauded cooperation with Azerbaijan in the legal field and recalled his recent visit to the country with satisfaction. He noted that the visit of lawyers from the Sumgait Regional Bar Office to Eskişehir and the meetings held there significantly contributed to the development of mutual relations. He also described the signing of a twinning protocol between the two institutions as a significant milestone, emphasizing that it supports the expansion of professional experience exchange and strengthens ties between lawyers.

Necat Yağcı, Head of the Kars Bar Association, emphasized the importance of further developing friendly and cooperative ties between Azerbaijani and Turkish legal institutions. He highlighted that expanding relations benefits professional development and mutual experience exchange, and expressed hope that future joint activities and trainings will strengthen ties and yield positive results for both organizations.

As part of the visit, the guests visited the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the “Adalet” Bar Office and the Sumgait Regional Bar Office.

They subsequently paid tribute to the memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk at his monument in Baku.