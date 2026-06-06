Azeri Light sells for $99
Baku, June 6, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $1.13, or 1.28 percent, to settle at $99.48 per barrel on Friday.
The all-time low for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the record high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
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