Azerbaijan and Moldova expand cooperation in agriculture

Istanbul, June 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, who is on a visit to Türkiye, met with Moldova's Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Ludmila Catlabuga to discuss the expansion of cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries.

Describing Azerbaijan and Moldova as friendly nations, Minister Majnun Mammadov noted that agriculture is one of the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

The Minister also referred to the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, noting that it provided an opportunity to exchange views on numerous areas of future collaboration, including cooperation in agriculture.

The sides emphasized that both countries attach great importance to ensuring food security, adapting agriculture to climate change, implementing innovative technologies, and enhancing the competitiveness of agricultural products in international markets.

Minister Majnun Mammadov highlighted the significance of the Caspian Agro exhibition, held annually in Azerbaijan, and invited the Moldovan side to participate with a national pavilion, while encouraging Moldovan business representatives to take an active part in the event.

The meeting also featured discussions on strengthening cooperation in the agricultural sector, enhancing the legal framework, increasing trade in agricultural products, transferring advanced technologies, expanding cooperation in winemaking, and implementing exchange programs in agricultural research and education.

The Azerbaijani side noted that the country is currently advancing the digitalization of its agricultural sector and expressed its readiness to share its experience in this area with Moldova.

The ministers also reviewed the activities of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Working Group on Agriculture and held a comprehensive exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

Gunel Karatepe