Azerbaijan`s Independence Day and Culture Days marked in Turkmenistan

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

On the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day and the Days of Culture in Turkmenistan, a formal reception was held in Ashgabat.

Following the performance of the national anthems of both countries, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Gismet Gozalov, delivered a speech emphasizing the historical significance of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic 108 years ago.

The ambassador highlighted that since regaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijan has pursued stability and development under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, strengthening democratic institutions and building a strong, modern state. He also noted that Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations are rooted in shared history, culture, and language, with their strategic partnership steadily developing.

The ambassador said President Ilham Aliyev’s 2025 visit to Turkmenistan and National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s visits to Azerbaijan significantly strengthened bilateral relations, with high-level contacts continuing in 2026. He also highlighted cultural cooperation, including Turkmen Culture Days in Baku and Ganja and Azerbaijani Culture Days in Ashgabat and Arkadag. He added that Azerbaijan respects Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality and noted ongoing cooperation in international and regional organizations.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyyev conveyed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s congratulations to Azerbaijan and wished prosperity and success. He said high-level dialogue between the leaders is driving Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations, noting that cooperation is expanding across political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields, strengthening trust and enabling joint projects.

The event was attended by a delegation led by Culture Minister Adil Karimli, alongside cultural figures, diplomats, media representatives, and Azerbaijanis living in Turkmenistan. The reception featured Azerbaijani music and dance performances, video presentations on the country’s history and development, and a showcase of national cuisine and sweets.

Participants also viewed a photo exhibition highlighting Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations. Products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand, including “Azercay” tea and Azerbaijani kelaghayi, were showcased at a special stand.