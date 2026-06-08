Uzbekistan – India: Cooperation in healthcare and innovation transfer

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

A delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Abdulla Azizov, Director of the Agency for the Development of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry, visited India to strengthen cooperation in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, according to Uza.uz.

As part of the visit, members of the delegation participated in negotiations in Mumbai and Hyderabad, as well as at the international conference Nutrify C-Suite 2026. These events contributed to deepening bilateral cooperation and to the exchange of practical experience.

Meetings were held with the leadership of India’s economically and industrially developed regions, which helped strengthen interstate and interregional ties.

In particular, meetings were held with Dr. Rajesh Gawande, Secretary of the Government of Maharashtra for Foreign Direct Investment and Diaspora Affairs, and with Dr. Santosh Bhosale, Strategic Advisor to the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

In addition, an important dialogue was held with the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The meeting was also attended by Sardor Rustambayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to India, who invited the Deputy Chief Minister to the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

As part of its study of advanced medical technologies and practices, the Uzbekistan delegation became familiar with AIG Hospitals’ activities, which are among India’s leading medical institutions. As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached to expand cooperation to improve the quality of medical services and introduce advanced methods of clinical management.

In Mumbai, discussions were held with the leadership of the leading Indian companies Global Panacea and Cancare Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The parties expressed mutual interest in pursuing joint initiatives to expand public access to modern, affordable medical equipment.

In Hyderabad, recognized as India’s pharmaceutical hub, a meeting was held with the leadership of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

During the meeting, Uzbekistan’s investment potential and the project for the new BioPharma City pharmaceutical cluster were presented. The Indian side highly praised the pace of development of Uzbekistan’s medical sector and expressed readiness to expand cooperation and implement joint projects in the pharmaceutical industry.

In addition, prospects for a partnership in healthcare and investment were discussed at a meeting with the leadership of Malaxmi Group.

As part of the international conference Nutrify C-Suite 2026, a meeting was held with Nutrify Today’s leadership to discuss prospects for cooperation between the BioPharma City cluster and Nutrify Today.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening Uzbekistan’s position in nutraceutical production, attracting investment, and facilitating technology transfer.