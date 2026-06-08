Maka Botchorishvili: Positive dynamics between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to peace in the region

Istanbul, June 8, AZERTAC

“Georgia's strategic partnership and strong cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan are based on the principles of good-neighborliness and friendship. These two countries are among Georgia's main trading partners. Our cooperation spans political, economic, transport, energy, cultural, technological, and other fields,” said Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, in a press statement following the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia held in Istanbul.

“We welcome the positive dynamics observed in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and we believe that this process will contribute to strengthening peace and stability in the region. Georgia stands ready to continue its efforts to promote peace and constructive cooperation in the region. At the same time, we also support the steps being taken toward the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia,” Maka Botchorishvili added.

Gunel Karatepe