Azerbaijan Technical University, International Turkic States University sign dual diploma program

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

An online meeting has been held between Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) and the International Turkic States University of Uzbekistan dedicated to the signing of a bachelor's degree dual diploma program in radio engineering and telecommunications engineering.

The virtual meeting was attended by AzTU Rector Vilayat Valiyev, Rector of the International Turkic States University Bakhodir Turaev, and representatives from both higher education institutions.

The sides emphasized the significant advantages of implementing a dual diploma program at the undergraduate level for this specific field. It was noted that the specialty fully aligns with the demands of the modern era, particularly as digitalization, 5G and future 6G technologies, satellite communications, and optical networks continue to develop rapidly. Highly qualified radio engineering and telecommunications engineers are critical for the advancement of these sectors, and the execution of this program will fundamentally contribute to the broader academic landscape of the Turkic world.

Following the discussions, an official agreement on the dual diploma program was signed between Azerbaijan Technical University and the International Turkic States University of Uzbekistan.

Instruction within the dual degree program will be conducted entirely in English. This English-medium curriculum will provide students with enhanced opportunities to access international academic resources seamlessly and seamlessly transition into master's and doctoral studies abroad in the future.

Under the terms of the agreement, students will complete their first two academic years at the International Turkic States University, followed by their third and fourth years of study at AzTU. Upon successful completion of the curriculum, graduates will be concurrently awarded diplomas from both universities.