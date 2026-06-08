Over 2,300 children enrolled in Islamabad as ‘No Child Left Behind’ drive advances

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

Islamabad’s ‘No Child Left Behind’ initiative has enrolled 2,328 out-of-school children, marking early progress in a campaign aimed at ensuring every child in the federal capital gains access to education, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, the initiative, launched by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in March 2026, seeks to identify, enroll and retain out-of-school children in formal and non-formal education institutions across Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to the document, a door-to-door survey conducted under the campaign has identified 22,057 out-of-school children. Of these, 2,328 have already been enrolled, while efforts continue to bring the remaining identified children into the education system.

The campaign is being implemented through a union council-wise carpet coverage strategy involving household surveys, community mobilisation and real-time monitoring. Survey work has been completed in 31 union councils, while activities are still underway in five others. The first phase targets 36 rural union councils out of ICT’s 50 union councils during the April-June 2026 period.

The document stated that children aged between five and 16 years are the primary focus for enrolment, with the campaign aiming to bring 25,000 out-of-school children into education during its first phase.

To support the enrolment drive, authorities are prioritising admissions in schools operating under the Federal Directorate of Education. Non-formal education centres and community schools are also being utilised in underserved areas, while some children are being referred to the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority for admission to private schools.

The document highlighted that school supplies, uniforms, teaching and learning materials, and teaching kits are being provided to support students entering the education system. More than 1,100 qualified individuals have also been engaged as teachers and provided with comprehensive training.

Data collected through the campaign is being integrated into the Non-Formal Education Management Information System, an online platform used to track identified children and monitor enrollment progress.

The initiative brings together multiple stakeholders, including the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the National Commission for Human Development, Basic Education Community Schools, the National Education Foundation, non-governmental organisations, the Pakistan Institute of Education and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

According to the document, the next phase of the programme will focus on accelerating enrollment of all identified children, completing surveys in the remaining union councils, strengthening coordination among education providers and establishing effective retention mechanisms to ensure that enrolled children continue their education.