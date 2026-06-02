® Azercell supports 4th National Cybersecurity Forum

Company will showcase advanced cybersecurity solutions at the forum

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is a Platinum Sponsor of the 4th National Cybersecurity Forum, one of Azerbaijan’s leading platforms dedicated to cybersecurity and digital resilience. Taking place on June 4, the forum will convene representatives of the public and private sectors, international experts, tech companies, and cybersecurity professionals to discuss emerging threats, exchange best practices, and explore innovative approaches to strengthening digital security.

As part of the event, Azercell will present its cybersecurity portfolio at a dedicated exhibition stand, showcasing advanced solutions for business customers, modern information security management practices, and AI-powered threat detection and monitoring capabilities.

During the forum, Mais Sharifli, Head of Cybersecurity at Azercell, will deliver a presentation titled “Cybersecurity 2.0: Transformation of the Ecosystem in the Age of AI.” The session will explore practical applications of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, demonstrate the effectiveness of next-generation defense mechanisms, and highlight key trends shaping the future of cyber resilience.

In line with the Information Security and Cybersecurity Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023–2027, Azercell continues to strengthen its cybersecurity framework through the broader integration of artificial intelligence across its operations. These technologies support automated incident analysis, accelerate vulnerability detection, and enhance risk assessment processes. Combined with real-time monitoring and proactive threat intelligence capabilities, they enable the company to identify and mitigate potential threats more effectively while reinforcing its overall security posture.

The National Cybersecurity Forum is expected to serve as an important platform for advancing Azerbaijan’s digital security ecosystem, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and promoting the adoption of innovative cybersecurity practices.