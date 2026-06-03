Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran reach agreement on implementation of "e-Permit" system

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Russia and Iran reached an agreement on the implementation of the "e-Permit" system,” said Subhan Abilov, Head of the Freight Transportation Department of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), at the 2nd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Forum.

Noting that foreign permit forms are the most critical elements of international freight transportation, Subhan Abilov added that hundreds of thousands of exchanged documents are issued to carriers and drivers for international cargo transportation.

The "e-Permit" (Electronic Permit) serves as an electronic system that enables the digital exchange and issuance of "Permit" (pass) forms used among countries in international road freight transportation.