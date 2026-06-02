Baku to host European Cup and European Championship billiards tournaments

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

This year, Azerbaijan will host two international billiards events. Baku will host the European Cup and the European Championship in the free pyramid category.

The European Cup (Seniors 40+, Combined Pyramid – 3rd stage) is scheduled to take place on July 5–8, while the European Championship Free Pyramid for Men & Women will be held on July 8–12.

Both tournaments will be staged under the motto “Strike for Glory!”, with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation, and the European Pyramid Federation.