Baku to host European Cup and European Championship billiards tournaments
Baku, June 2, AZERTAC
This year, Azerbaijan will host two international billiards events. Baku will host the European Cup and the European Championship in the free pyramid category.
The European Cup (Seniors 40+, Combined Pyramid – 3rd stage) is scheduled to take place on July 5–8, while the European Championship Free Pyramid for Men & Women will be held on July 8–12.
Both tournaments will be staged under the motto “Strike for Glory!”, with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation, and the European Pyramid Federation.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Top stories update
- [12:00]
SOCAR represented with its own stand at 31st Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition
- 01.06.2026 [23:50]
Festive event on International Children's Day held at Baku Zoo
- 01.06.2026 [21:33]
Azerbaijan to host next International Astronomical Silk Road Conference
- 01.06.2026 [20:30]
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan enhance cooperation in oil and petrochemical trading
- 01.06.2026 [20:13]
Top stories update
- 01.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan-Egypt energy partnership elevated to new level
- 01.06.2026 [19:59]
From Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic
- 01.06.2026 [19:54]
From Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of Latvia
- 01.06.2026 [19:52]
From Karol Nawrocki, President of the Republic of Poland
- 01.06.2026 [19:51]
SOCAR: Decarbonization is not yet utterly fulfilled
- 01.06.2026 [19:23]
ACG celebrates first non-associated gas
- 01.06.2026 [19:03]
SOCAR, TotalEnergies and XRG enhance cooperation
- 01.06.2026 [18:42]
Huge blast kills dozens in rebel-held village in Myanmar
- 01.06.2026 [18:36]
Azerbaijani beach wrestlers win 2 medals in World Series
- 01.06.2026 [18:27]
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament embarks on working visit to Serbia
- 01.06.2026 [18:25]
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss measures to ensure security of state border
- 01.06.2026 [18:19]
31st Baku Energy Week
- 01.06.2026 [18:16]
From Altai Efendiev, GUAM Secretary General
- 01.06.2026 [18:12]