Azerbaijan, Federated States of Micronesia ink a Joint Communiqué on establishment of diplomatic relations

Washington, June 2, AZERTAC

On June 1, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Tofig Musayev and Permanent Representative of the Federated States of Micronesia to the United Nations Jeem Lippwe signed a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two States in New York, U.S.

The Joint Communiqué expresses the desire of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federated States of Micronesia to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between their countries and peoples.

The document also stresses that the Governments of both States are guided by the Charter of the United Nations and the generally accepted norms and principles of international law, in particular those relating to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and non-interference in their internal affairs.

The Permanent Representatives also signed a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General, requesting to circulate the Joint Communiqué as a document of the United Nations.

Malahat Najafova