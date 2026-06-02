First meeting of Azerbaijan–U.S. Economic Dialogue to contribute to bilateral cooperation

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan–U.S. Strategic Working Group, met with a delegation led by Sonata Coulter, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan–U.S. Strategic Working Group.

The meeting, dedicated to the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, focused on prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Azerbaijan–U.S. Charter on Strategic Partnership, the expansion of economic relations, energy security, regional connectivity, and other issues of mutual interest.

The parties emphasized the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership. They noted that the first meeting of the Azerbaijan–U.S. Economic Dialogue, to be held in Baku on June 2, would make an additional contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation.

The sides also expressed their intention to continue the dialogue aimed at deepening economic and trade relations, enhancing cooperation in the energy and transport sectors, and promoting regional stability and prosperity.