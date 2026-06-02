Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss implementation of TRIPP project

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

On June 1, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with a U.S. delegation led by Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–U.S. relations, as well as cooperation in the fields of economy, energy security, transport and communications, investment, and trade, in addition to other issues of mutual interest on the regional agenda.

They emphasized the importance of further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between Azerbaijan and the United States, stressing that the inaugural session of the Azerbaijan–U.S. Economic Dialogue is of particular significance for the development of bilateral cooperation.

The parties highlighted their long-standing cooperation in the energy sector, particularly its contribution to energy security, and reviewed prospects for collaboration in the areas of renewable energy, green transition, innovation, and high technologies.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided insight into Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate, regional connectivity projects, and initiatives aimed at developing international transport corridors. He emphasized the growing importance of the Middle Corridor and its contribution to regional economic integration.

The discussions also focused on the current situation in the region and the significant progress achieved following the historic agreements reached at the Washington summit in August last year, as well as on the opening of communication lines and the implementation of the TRIPP project.

The officials also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.