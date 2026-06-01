Parviz Shahbazov: Rising geopolitical tensions and green transition are reshaping global energy landscape

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

“Today, relying on a single source, route or market is no longer a sustainable strategy. Rising geopolitical tensions, volatility in global energy markets, disruptions in supply chains, accelerated electrification and the green transition are significantly reshaping the global energy landscape,” said Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, as he addressed the 1st Meeting of the Ministers of Energy of D-8 Member States.

The Minister noted that volatility in global energy markets, geopolitical tensions, energy transition and the acceleration of electrification have made diversification in energy policy a strategic necessity.

“Azerbaijan consistently pursues a balanced approach between energy security and the energy transition, while developing regional energy corridors ranging from oil and gas to electricity and green energy,” the minister mentioned.

"At the same time, the country is becoming a strategic intercontinental energy and transit hub. Through strategic gas corridors such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, and the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TAP) gas pipelines, Azerbaijan has long played an important role in regional and European energy security. It is now further expanding this role through green energy corridors between the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe," he emphasized.