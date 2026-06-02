Azerbaijani music performed at Lucerna Palace

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

A concert marking May 28 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day – was held at the Lucerna Palace, located in the center of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

The event was co-organized by the Coordinating Council of Eastern European Azerbaijanis in the Czech Republic and the “Land of Fire” Society, with the support of the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora.

The event featured performances by People's Artists Faig Sujaddinov and Alikhan Samadov, Honored Artists Shola Safaraliyeva, Kamran Karimov, and Elnur Mikayilov, as well as the “Simurg” Mugham Ensemble and singer Miralam Miralamov.

The musical pieces performed by Azerbaijani violinist Janel Najafli, the recipient of the “Orpheus – Person of the Year 2020” award in the Czech Republic, offered the audience an unforgettable musical experience.

Participants emphasized that such events are of profound importance in fostering cultural ties and friendship between the two peoples.