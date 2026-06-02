International Turkic Academy to embark on cooperation with Türkiye's Centre for Islamic Studies

Istanbul, June 2, AZERTAC

As part of the visit to Istanbul, a delegation led by Shahin Mustafayev, President of the International Turkic Academy, visited the Centre for Islamic Studies (ISAM) and met with President of the Center, Prof. Murteza Bedir.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding academic cooperation, implementing joint research projects, and promoting and preserving the shared historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples.

Mustafayev provided the İSAM leadership with a detailed overview of the Turkic Academy’s main areas of activity, presented its ongoing research projects, and highlighted efforts aimed at strengthening scholarly ties among research institutions across the Turkic world.

In turn, Bedir highly praised the work of the Turkic Academy, emphasizing its significant contribution to the advancement of scholarship and the strengthening of intellectual cooperation throughout the Turkic world. He also expressed İSAM’s readiness to expand partnership opportunities and support joint initiatives in the fields of research and academic publishing.

The meeting culminated in signing of a Cooperation Protocol aimed at conducting joint research and implementing scientific projects.

As part of the visit, the Turkic Academy donated its latest academic publications to the İSAM Library. Among them were the Terminological dictionaries of Turkic languages, as well as Abai’s “Words of Edification” and Chingiz Aitmatov’s “The White Ship”, published in the Common Turkic Alphabet.

Bedir also conducted a tour of the research center and one of Türkiye’s largest specialized libraries for the Turkic Academy delegation, introducing the guests to its collections, archives, and research infrastructure.

As a gesture of friendship and in support of further academic cooperation, the İSAM leadership presented the Turkic Academy with a selection of its own scholarly publications.

Gunel Karatepe