Belarusian Agro Industrial Week kicks off in Minsk

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

The Belarusian Agro Industrial Week is starting in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

The Minsk International Exhibition Center will host a series of specialized trade fairs: Belagro 2026, Belfarm, Belproduct, ProdMash. Kholod. Upak, and Food Industry. These events traditionally bring together not only Belarusian farmers and food and processing industry specialists but also their foreign colleagues and partners.

The Belagro 2026 exhibition has been held since 1990 and stands as the largest showcase of achievements in the agricultural industry – from cutting edge technologies in crop farming, livestock breeding, fish farming, and the processing and food industries to the latest models of agricultural machinery and recent scientific breakthroughs.

The Belfarm exhibition presents the latest advancements in livestock farming: animal feeders and housing equipment, cage systems and incubators, and automated units for dairy farms. Also on display will be automated herd management systems, milking units of various configurations, feed and feed additives, veterinary drugs and medicines, bioenergy technologies, and more.

Every year, the Fisherman’s Village, organized by the state-run enterprise Belvodkhoz, draws considerable interest. An additional open air exposition has been arranged by vegetable producers.

This year, the Belproduct exhibition brings together 116 enterprises. Leading Belarusian manufacturers are presenting a broad range of food products: sausages, semi finished meat products, poultry, dairy goods, canned foods, groceries, baby and dietetic foods, baked items, and much more.

The Belarusian Agro Industrial Week program is filled with seminars, B2B meetings, live demonstrations, presentations, masterclasses, and competitions. The AgroSCO forum will be held for the second consecutive year; its main theme, as tradition dictates, is the development of agriculture across the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

A highlight of the business program will be the international e commerce and retail forum “Retail Days in Minsk”. This event will bring together representatives of traditional trade, retail chains, marketplaces, distributors, manufacturers, and industry experts from Belarus, Russia, and other CIS countries.

During the exhibition days, visitors can look forward to the “Taste Champion” tasting competition, the “Best Breeding Horse” contest, the “Best Ploughman” contest, a livestock show, machinery demonstrations, and other activities.

The “Vendors’ Town” food fair and sale will also capture visitors’ attention. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase the finest products from domestic food industry enterprises. Creative ensembles will perform on stage.

The Belarusian Agro Industrial Week will conclude on 6 June. To facilitate transport for participants and guests, temporary bus routes have been established: No. 912E “Akademiya Nauk Metro Station – International Exhibition Center” and No. 962E “Pushkinskaya Metro Station – International Exhibition Center.”

In total, nearly 600 applications from 12 countries have been submitted for Belagro 2026. More than 40 foreign delegations are expected to visit the exhibition.