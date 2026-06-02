SOCAR President meets with Managing Director of Apollo Global Management

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Jonathan Bar, Managing Director of the Apollo Global Management on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week.

The sides noted that Baku Energy Week has made a significant contribution to the development of international energy cooperation, emphasizing the importance of the documents signed during the opening ceremony of the event in terms of expanding mutually beneficial relations.

They also reviewed opportunities for cooperation in the midstream segment and the green energy transition.

The parties exchanged views on optimizing the capital structure of energy projects, implementing innovative investment solutions, and other issues of mutual interest.