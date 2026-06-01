Azerbaijani delegation attending spring session of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Brussels, June 1, AZERTAC

The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) commenced in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The session brings together delegations from the 32 NATO member countries, as well as partner states.

The event held from May 29 to June 1, features discussions on collective defence and transatlantic security, energy security, the protection of critical underwater infrastructure, accelerating NATO’s defence innovation, the economic consequences of rising defence spending and the sharing of financial burden, strengthening allied resilience, counterterrorism, resilience against hybrid threats, the development and financing of NATO’s future forces, defence in the seabed and outer space domains, the impact of critical raw materials on defence, NATO’s regional strategic interests, the development of defence technologies, Ukraine’s defence supply during wartime, and other topics.

The delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the NATO PA, led by Member of Parliament Ramid Namazov, and the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, headed by Ambassador Jafar Huseynzada, are attending the session.

Vugar Seyidov