Bulgarian Crafts Show: A highlight of rose festival in Kazanlak

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

A Bulgarian Crafts Festival will be held in the Valley of the Thracian Kings, an archaeological and tourist complex near the town of Kazanlak, between June 5 and 7, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA). It is part of the local Rose Festival, the organizers said on the Facebook page of the complex on Monday.

Visitors to the Valley of the Thracian Kings will have the opportunity to learn about traditional Bulgarian crafts and meet master artisans from across the country, including blacksmiths and knife makers, weavers, leatherworkers, potters, a bell maker, and a confectioner from Gabrovo known for traditional sugar lollipops and caramel apples, as well as a bagpipe maker. Demonstrations will also include glass painting, fine-art crafts and woodcarving. Guests will be able to watch live demonstrations, experience authentic Bulgarian traditions and discover unique handmade products.

Special guests on June 6 will be chefs Stanislav Dimitrov and Ivan Saramanov from the television cooking show "Hell's Kitchen", who will prepare culinary surprises for visitors, after which guests will be able to watch the competition "The Blade of Trial". The challenge will be open both to experienced knife makers and to visitors and adrenaline enthusiasts. Participants will take part in a specially designed course featuring knife-cutting trials, demonstrating strength, precision and speed. Registration will take place on site.

On June 7, the craft festival will end with presentations and demonstrations.