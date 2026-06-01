ANAMA: 284 mines and 1537 UXOs neutralized over month

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

During mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, a total of 173 anti-personnel mines, 111 anti-tank mines, and 1,537 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized last month, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a statement.

The agency noted that, in total, 7,520.2 hectares of territory had been cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period.