Parviz Shahbazov: Over past year and in first four months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 16.7 bcm of gas to Europe

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

"Over the past year and the first four months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 16.7 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, 12.8 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, 3.3 billion cubic meters to Georgia, and 800 million cubic meters to Syria,” said Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, as he addressed the Ministerial Plenary Session held as part of Baku Energy Week.

The Minister stated that despite existing investment restrictions in the oil and gas sector, energy production in Azerbaijan is entering a new phase of development.

"In this context, the launch of the first free gas production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field block, the full-scale development of the Garabagh oil field, the Shah Deniz Compression, Absheron Full Field Development, Umid Phase II and the Bahar Gum Deniz gas projects, as well as onshore and offshore exploration projects, and SOCAR's investments in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa will further strengthen our country's position as a long-term reliable energy supplier," he added.