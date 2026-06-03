Bishkek hosts EU Fest 2026

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

Oak Park will come alive on 6 June as it hosts the EU Fest 2026, an open-air cultural festival organised by the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic together with EU Member States and partners, according to Kabar. The festival is open to all visitors free of charge.

This year's theme, "Journey Across Europe," invites guests to embark on a symbolic interactive one-day trip across the European Union. Throughout the festival, they will discover the diversity of European culture, creativity, education, innovation, and traditions. EU Fest 2026 celebrates the longstanding partnership between the European Union and the Kyrgyz Republic while showcasing the diversity and shared values that bring our peoples together.

For one day, visitors will be able to explore country pavilions, take part in cultural and creative activities, learn about EU-supported projects, and enjoy performances, master classes, and family-friendly entertainment. Designed to be highly interactive, the festival invites everyone to become part of the experience.

The EU Fest Passport, a specially designed booklet given to every visitor at the entrance, will transform the festival into an engaging quest. Visitors will be able to collect stamps by completing activities, answering questions, taking photos, and participating in creative challenges, like Voices of Europe or the European Handprint Map. With enough stamps, visitors will be able take part in the EU Fest lottery at 17:00.

The EU Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, H.E. Remi Duflot, invites residents and guests of Bishkek to join the celebration:

"EU Fest is an open invitation to discover Europe in a lively and interactive manner - not through maps or brochures, but through people, culture, languages, ideas, and shared experiences. For one day, Oak Park will become "the" meeting place, where visitors can travel across Europe, learn new facts, complete challenges, or just enjoy a pleasant moment together with family and friends. We are proud of the broad partnership between the European Union and the Kyrgyz Republic, and we look forward to celebrating it with everyone on 6 June."