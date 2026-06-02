Azerbaijan, U.S. review strategic priorities for development of economic partnership

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, met with a U.S. delegation led by Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week.

The sides reviewed the strategic priorities for the development of the economic partnership between Azerbaijan and the U.S., as well as prospects for joint activities in trade, energy, industry, artificial intelligence, digitalization, critical minerals, mining, and other fields.

They emphasized the importance of strengthening regional connectivity to boost economic activity, and highlighted opportunities for cooperation aimed at reinforcing Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable platform connecting Europe, Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Middle East.