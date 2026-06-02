Private sector participation is essential for energy efficiency, says deputy minister

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors is crucial for advancing energy efficiency measures in Azerbaijan, said Elnur Soltanov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, during his speech at the session titled "Energy Efficiency & ESCO Investment Platform: Bridging Global ESCO Expertise with Azerbaijan’s Large Energy Consumers" held as part of the Baku Energy Week.

The deputy minister underscored the importance of active cooperation between public corporations, private companies, and other organizations to accelerate energy efficiency processes.

“Discussions and exchange of expertise in this area can help shape new approaches across the industry. The main goal is to expand the practical application of energy efficiency measures and share the results achieved across different sectors,” he noted.

Soltanov added that the success of the energy transition process depends on the joint action and continued cooperation among all stakeholders.