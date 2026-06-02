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Azerbaijan, Federated States of Micronesia establish diplomatic relations

Azerbaijan, Federated States of Micronesia establish diplomatic relations

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Diplomatic relations have been established between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federated States of Micronesia.

The Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states was signed in New York by Tofig Musayev, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, and Jeem Lippwe, Permanent Representative of Micronesia to the United Nations.

The Joint Communiqué expresses the desire of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federated States of Micronesia to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between their countries and peoples.

The document also stresses that the governments of both states are guided by the Charter of the United Nations and the generally accepted norms and principles of international law, particularly those relating to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.

The Permanent Representatives also signed a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General, requesting that the Joint Communiqué be circulated as an official document of the United Nations.

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