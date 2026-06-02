Ajax to appoint Michel as new manager after overseeing Girona's La Liga relegation

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Ajax are poised to make a bold move in the managerial market by appointing Michel Sanchez as their new head coach for the upcoming season, according to Goal.

The Spanish tactician is available after his departure from Girona was made official following their drop to the Segunda Division.

Eredivisie giants Ajax are reportedly nearing the appointment of Michel as their next manager, with the move expected to be finalised shortly. The 50-year-old coach has seen his stock remain incredibly high despite a rollercoaster campaign in Spain that ultimately ended in heartbreak for his squad.

While the Dutch side are looking to rebuild their own domestic dominance, they have identified the former Rayo Vallecano boss as the ideal candidate to lead a new era in Amsterdam. Michel has been a long-term target for the club, and the path is now clear for him to step into the dugout at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The transition to Amsterdam follows the official confirmation from Girona that Michel would be leaving the Catalan club with immediate effect. The decision comes on the heels of the club’s relegation from La Liga this season, marking a sharp decline from their historic exploits of the previous year.

In an official statement, the club said: “Míchel Sánchez will not continue at Girona. The club would like to express its sincere gratitude to the Madrid coach for the dedication, commitment and professionalism with which he has led the first team, as well as for the human, close and respectful treatment he has maintained at all times with the members, fans, management and all the workers of the Club.”

Michel’s tenure in Catalonia was defined by extreme highs and lows that captured the attention of world football. Just two seasons prior, he masterminded a historic campaign that saw Girona qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history, playing an attractive style of football that earned him admirers across the continent.

However, the 2025-26 season proved to be a difficult hurdle that the coach could not overcome. Despite his exit following relegation, Michel departs with his reputation intact, as many observers attribute the club's fall to external factors rather than a lack of tactical acumen, making him a prime candidate for the high-pressure environment at Ajax.

With their leader now destined for Netherlands, Girona face a daunting reconstruction period in the second tier of Spanish football. The club must find a replacement capable of handling a significant squad overhaul, as several key players are expected to be targeted by top-flight clubs during the summer transfer window.

Ajax concluded their 2025–26 Eredivisie campaign with a fifth-place finish, meaning they will compete in the UEFA Conference League next season.